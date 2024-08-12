‘The White Ribbon’ producer Margaret Menegoz dies at 83

Margaret Menegoz's The White Ribbon earned two Oscar nominations

Margaret Menegoz, the head of the French production company Les Films du Losange, who produced acclaimed films such as Amour and The White Ribbon, has passed away at the age of 83.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Sunday, August 11, that Menegoz’s company confirmed her passing in an official statement, revealing that the prolific producer died in Montpellier on Wednesday, August 7.

"Love of films and work," the statement read, paying tribute to Menegoz. "Her loyalty to her filmmakers has become the hallmark of Les Films du Losange."

The company also highlighted her "open-mindedness towards Europe and the international scene, which she particularly cherished."

Menegoz, who helmed Les Films du Losange for nearly five decades, left an indelible mark by producing the works of celebrated directors, including Michael Haneke, Wim Wenders, and Éric Rohmer.

"There was a phrase she often said, 'A film is not made to be on a shelf. It is made to be seen, always and everywhere,'" the team at Les Films du Losange reflected in a statement shared with Variety.

Menegoz produced over 60 films since taking over the company in 1973, including Haneke’s Amour, The White Ribbon, and Cache, Wenders’ 1977 feature The American Friend, and Volker Schlöndorff’s Swann in Love (1984).

She also produced Agnieszka Holland’s Europa Europa (1990), Rohmer’s A Tale of Springtime (1990), and A Tale of Winter (1992), among many others.