Miley Cyrus becomes Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus honored as Disney Legend at D3

Cyrus was introduced and given the honour by Lainey Wilson, who performed her own version of Hannah Montana classic The Best of Both Worlds.

“Miley, I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt,” Wilson said to Cyrus.

“I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too,” the 31-year-old songstress began her speech while accepting the honour.

“I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try. That’s the only way you lose,” Cyrus added, wiping her tears.

“In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That’s why they hired Bob Iger, and me,” Cyrus continued, remembering how she got cast in Hannah Montana.

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” the singer said.

“This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life,'” she added, referencing the Hannah Montana track of the same name.