Simon Rex praises Zoe Kravtiz, Channing Tutum's teamwork on 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating

Simon Rex had nothing but praise for Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum after witnessing their dynamic on the set of Blink Twice, where Kravitz made her directorial debut.

Speaking exclusively with People Magazine at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, August 8, Rex — who plays Cody in the psychological thriller — reflected on the unique chemistry between the couple, who got engaged last year after two years of dating.

Rex, 54, recalled how seamlessly the dynamic duo worked together, with Kravitz, 35, stepping into her first directorial role and Tatum, 44, taking on the lead role.

"They were so sweet together," Rex shared, further reflecting, "It was interesting to watch that dynamic because it's like you're watching her be like, 'Hey babe, try this take like this, huh?' And he'd be like, 'Okay, babe.' It was just like a couple talking about, 'Can you grab me that out of the fridge? Bring the ketchup.' 'Okay.'"

Rex noted that there was no ego on set, only collaboration, adding, "They’re both very cool people."

Kravitz’s transition from actor to director impressed Rex, who highlighted her ability to communicate effectively with the cast.

"She knows how to take care of us very, very well," he said.

Reflecting on the final product, Rex was thrilled with the film’s suspenseful tone, saying, "You’re on the edge the whole time like, what the f***? And that’s what I like. She did that. That’s not easy to do."