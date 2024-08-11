Taylow Swift's concerts toughen up with counterterrorism forces

When Taylor Swift hits the stage for her much-anticipated London shows, fans can expect an unprecedented level of security.



TMZ has learned that Wembley Stadium, in partnership with local authorities, is pulling out all the stops to ensure safety.

This includes the deployment of specialized counterterrorism private security forces, a precaution driven by the recent Vienna terror plot thwarted by U.S. and Austrian officials.

In addition to these heightened measures, the decision to bolster security comes in response to the ongoing London riots, which have stretched local police resources thin.

Despite Wembley Stadium's reputation as one of the most secure venues in Europe, the added security is a testament to the seriousness with which officials are approaching these events.

With her loyal followers known to gather in huge numbers outside her shows—like the throngs seen in Munich—Wembley Stadium is preparing for an influx of fans, even those without tickets.



Ben Knott, operations director at FGH Security in England, reveals that private security teams will be working alongside police to manage the crowds.

Their mission? To spot and address any potential threats among the enthusiastic sea of Swifties. Counterterrorism forces will be on high alert, employing both plainclothes and uniformed personnel to monitor the scene.

They’ll be particularly on the lookout for anyone behaving suspiciously, such as those trying to scope out security measures or evade attention.



