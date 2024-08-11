Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive brutal nickname from UK friends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left their senior working royal positions to start a life in US, were seemingly received sad titles from close friends in UK.

The Duke of Sussex has made some solo trips to the UK, but Meghan Markle has not stepped back in the country since September 2022, for the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth.

While Prince Harry still has loved ones, apart from the royal family, in the UK who have often invited the couple, have now dubbed the Sussexes as “the uninvitables,” according to a source cited by Express.co.uk.

The insider stated that the ongoing security issues have impacted Prince Harry’s relationships in the past few years.

“There have been times when Harry couldn't attend events that he was invited to,” the source said. “It's a shame because there are family members who love him dearly and he still has several close friends in the UK.”

The insider continued, “The nickname 'the uninvitables' was given to them [the Sussexes] because it would be almost impossible to get them to come along to anything.

“It's not really their fault and because of the Home Office decision, they seem to be suffering because of it.”

Prince Harry has been in a legal rift with the Home Office after his security was downgraded as he left the royal family.

Although Harry “would like to spend more time in Britain,” but given the ongoing security issues “it's a logistical nightmare for his team.”