Taylor Swift's pal Blake Lively comes to her defence after fan arrests

Taylor Swift's best pa Blake Lively comes to her rescue

Taylor Swift's longtime friend Blake Lively comes to her defense after several fans are arrested during her Eras Tour.

The 36-year-old actress is taking a moment to share her stance on the songstress' cancelled concerts in Austria.

Lively, who is currently in the midst of promoting her latest film It Ends With Us, opened up to Access Hollywood about the ordeal on Thursday, August 8.

She said, “Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying. But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.”

The Gossip Girl alum currently has a lot on her plate, refraining her from attending any of Swift's shows in Austria.

However, the Anti-hero hitmaker didn't miss a chance to remember her best pal during her iconic tour.

She gave a special shoutout to Lively and her three daughters James, Betty and Inez, who call Taylor their godmother, during her May 29 show in Madrid ahead of her performance Betty.

On the professional front, Lively is celebrating the success of her highly-anticipated film, which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.