King Charles 'believes' in Prince Andrew's truth despite scandal

Prince Andrew, who has been stripped off of his royal patronages and titles, is still able to enjoy many privileges from his brother King Charles.

The disgraced Duke of York has not only been slammed for his ties with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, but he is also accused to raping a minor on multiple occasions – a case he ended up settling with victim Virginia Giuffre.

Following the harrowing scandal, Andrew is now living an isolated life but his family is not necessarily against him, especially the monarch, per Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward.

She told The Sun that just because the world is “anti-him doesn’t mean that his family is anti-him,” adding that she thinks Andrew’s family “actually believe him.”

“They believe in what he is saying is true and certainly his mother the late Queen believed him but it doesn’t alter the fact that the world doesn’t believe him,” adding that he made a “real mess” with the Newsnight interview.

The expert claimed to the outlet that Prince Andrew’s world is “very narrow” as he is “quite limited as to where he can go, because he obviously doesn't want to be photographed and then subsequently criticised.”

She added that Andrew “does have things to do, but they're very minimal” and he “does have a few friends, though many fewer than before.”

Meanwhile, Charles has stepped in to pay for Andrew’s security bill, despite him not being a working royal anymore, but is unwilling to continue funding his brother’s lavish lifestyle, given the public optics.

The siblings are currently having a row over the disgraced Duke's 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, as Andrew has been instructed to evict the home and move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage.

However, Andrew is adamant on keeping the Lodge and defy the orders of the King. As the row escalates, it remains to be seen if King Charles will pull back his funding and forcibly evict Andrew.