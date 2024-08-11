Prince Harry forced to swallow bitter pill as major decision backfires

Prince Harry is seemingly suffering the consequences of his huge decision as he is faced with a difficult dilemma.

The Duke of Sussex, who was set to visit the UK to support his family, is bound to a strict rule, owing to his moves made against the royal family.

Prince Harry lost his uncle Robert Fellowes and has his funeral next week, which he was supposed to attend. However, a source revealed that Harry is supposed to give 28-day prior notice to arrive in the UK since his security has been downgraded by the Home Office.

Harry, who stepped down from his senior working royal position in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, is now limited to special occasions or public events planned well in advance.

Fellowes was not only the private secretary to Queen Elizabeth II from 1990 to 1999, he was also the brother-in-law of Princess Diana.

Other than that, Prince Harry is also unable to connect with own cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital that the monarch is refusing his son’s calls despite his desperate attempts to contact him.

The author suggested that while Harry is “obviously very concerned about his father’s cancer battle, and there is no doubt he would prefer to check in on the king more frequently” but Charles is still furious about the “cardinal sin” his son committed.

“When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a ‘villain’ in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin,” Andersen said, referring to the Duke's explosive memoir, Spare.

“No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king.”