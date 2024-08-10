Phillip Schofield's TV comeback faces Ellen DeGeneres style hurdles

Phillip Schofield departed This Morning amid reports of a feud with co-star Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield, who is attempting to return to television after a period of controversy, is encountering challenges similar to those faced by Ellen DeGeneres in her career.



The veteran host departed This Morning amid reports of a feud with co-star Holly Willoughby, who had been his close friend since she joined the show in 2009.

Schofield later admitted to having an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger colleague, which led to his dismissal from ITV and a bleak outlook for a return to the network.

At the height of the controversy, a source told the Daily Mail that Schofield felt he was "thrown under the bus" by ITV. The source added that Schofield believes he has been mistreated and feels like a victim.

Rumors have surfaced about a potential comeback for Schofield, possibly on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, given his ongoing friendships with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

However, Showbiz Specialist Kayley Cornelius has suggested that a return to TV might be "destined to fail," citing a lack of opportunities and space for Schofield's comeback.

Speaking on behalf of Betfred, she told GB News: "ITV has sent a string of clear messages to Phillip Schofield to show that he is no longer welcome back to the broadcaster.

"The first major blow was when they deliberately edited him out of old interviews aired recently on This Morning. The latest blow came with ITV announcing a new TV series, 'You Bet!', which will see Holly Willoughby host alongside Stephen Mulhern.

"It appears that ITV is trying to reinvent Stephen as Holly’s new sidekick, and it’s now evident that there's no space for Phil to return to TV entirely. These setbacks have likely thrown a spanner in the works for any plans Phil had to revive his career.

"Especially after the Huw Edwards scandal and the ongoing controversy at Strictly Come Dancing, these incidents have shown TV bosses that there's no room for error when casting stars. Rival broadcasters will currently be on high alert, fearing mass cancellation as they know viewers will tune out if they make a casting mistake.

"This makes it less likely that anyone will take the risk of featuring Phil on any of their shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, I’m a Celebrity, or Celebrity Big Brother as the broadcast stations can’t afford for their ratings to take yet another dip."

She continued: "With this in mind, it looks like a Phillip Schofield TV return could be doomed. While Phil could potentially make a return to a smaller broadcaster as an independent, it would be destined to fail, possibly leading him down the same path as Ellen DeGeneres.

"Both figures faced mass cancellation for their behaviour on set, with Ellen spending many years off-screen before trying to make a return. After a recent unsuccessful tour announcement, she has decided to retreat again and retire from the limelight, which could set the tone for Phil if he takes a similar route.

"While any form of TV return from Phil would initially gain mass public attention, once the initial interest wanes, he would likely struggle to maintain it."

In a statement he issued in May 2023, Schofield admitted: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."



