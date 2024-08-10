Zara Tindall sets powerful example with major career move

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have set an example with their latest move, seemingly sending a positive message to other royals.

Zara and Mike have added to their growing business empire with several new projects, according to a new report.



The English former rugby union player and a member of the British royal family Mike, 45, has set up a new property management company with hairdresser friend Samantha Higgins called 24 Henrietta Street Bath Management, and has recently launched a drinks business with close pal James Haskell called Blackeye Gin, according to a well placed source,



Zara, 43, who's a member of the royal family, receives no public funds and the couple are very focused on making their own money to support their young family, according to a source.



"Mike and Zara have been very good at making sure that all the money they get is through their own hard work," Mike makes his TV and podcast appearances alongside setting up several small businesses to help take care of his family," Express UK, citing a source claimed.

"Zara also has several projects that she works on both here and abroad plus she has all of her associations with the horse community. It's very commendable of them [the Tindalls] really because they could just kick back and take handouts."



Mike, along with James Haskell and television presenter Alex Payne, founded Blackeye Gin - the ‘unofficial spirit of rugby’ - late last year. The Blackeye Rugby Fund associated with the brand invests £1.50 from each bottle sold to support its three key pillars: Research, Risk, and Recovery. Funds raised support rugby players past and present.

King Charles III's niece is a non-executive director at Cheltenham Racecourse and was appointed to the role in 2020, alongside her work as a professional equestrian.

Zara is also an ambassador for Australian racehorse auction house, Magic Millions, as is her husband Mike. The couple typically travel to Australia every year to promote the races.

The same outlet previously revealed that the couple compromised on their plans to relocate to Australia. Instead of permanently moving overseas, they instead decided to dedicate a significant portion of their time to the country in the coming years.

Zara and Mike are said to be all excited to join the royal family at Balmoral next week with their children, daughters Mia and Lena, and son Lucas.