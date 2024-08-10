Prince Harry awaits green light as he sets eyes on UK

Prince Harry, who's seemingly desperate to reunite with his royal relatives, has not received greenlight from the UK to attend his uncle's funeral.



The Duke of Sussex could miss the final service of his late mother Princess Diana's sister's husband Robert Fellowes due to very strict Home Office rule about the security.



King Charles III's younger son Harry, who's in news about his possible royal return amid his dad and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's health crisis, has no plans to attend the service next week because his team must give 28 days' advance notice of his plans to visit the Britain so that there can be an appropriate security plan put in place.



"Harry didn't have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate," according to a source.



The insider ha claimed: "Harry would like to spend more time in Britain, but it's a logistical nightmare for his team due to ongoing security issues."

To a question about special concession for visiting the UK for unexpected events like a family funeral, a government spokesman responded as saying said: "The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security. It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

The Duke's relationship with his loved ones has also been affected by the Home Office's decision to downgrade his security since he said goodbye to the royal job and relocated to the US to live a life of his and Meghan Markle's choice.