Selena Gomez and David Henrie come together for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reboot

Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and David DeLuise are back.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie have officially reunited for Disney's eagerly awaited sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The first look at the reboot, released on Friday, offers a nostalgic peek behind the scenes of the beloved show, which makes a comeback 12 years after the original series concluded.

In the teaser, fans get a glimpse of Gomez returning as Alex Russo, and Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo.

David DeLuise also makes a cameo as Jerry Russo, adding to the excitement. "This is where it all started," she reflects in the clip, expressing her joy at being back on set with her old castmates. She adds, "We're home."

As an executive producer for the reboot, Selena’s involvement is pivotal, though her on-screen presence will be limited to the first episode.

The upcoming sequel series will center on David Henrie’s character, Justin Russo, who has settled into a normal life with his family—wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and their sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when his sister Alex, played by Selena, arrives with a young wizard-in-training, Billie LeAnn Brown (Billie), seeking help.

In the new teaser, we get a heartwarming first look at Gomez and Henrie reuniting on set.

The clip opens with Gomez joyfully greeting her co-star and declaring, "We're home."

He then gives fans a tour of the revamped Russo household, noting how much has changed and how the Russos have grown over the years.

The teaser also introduces Billie, the show’s new lead, who Henrie describes as "rebellious and stubborn, sarcastic."

Gomez acknowledges the comparison to her own character, saying, "Sounds like someone else I know," to which Henrie playfully responds, "Haha, like me, I get it."