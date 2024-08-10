Prince Andrew one sign away from major plan for Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Andrew, who is in a tug of war with his brother King Charles’ over his Royal Lodge, is very close to fulfilling his wish for his two daughters.

The disgraced Duke of York was stripped off of his royal patronages and titles following his scandal with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein and has been ordered by King Charles to evict his 30-room mansion.

However, Andrew is adamant to keep the Windsor property and then leave it behind for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Although, the Duke’s desire for his daughters’ inheritance is "dependent on Prince Andrew's lease,” per a property expert.

“As long as it’s agreed and written in the lease, Prince Andrew can pass Royal Lodge onto Beatrice and Eugenie for the rest of the term,” property expert Natalie Mitchell told GB News.

She suggested that Andrew may just be one sign away if all is well on his lease and there are no other objections. Earlier this year it was claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie are permitted to inherit Royal Lodge, as per the terms of the Duke of York's lease.

“What rights one daughter has over another would be down to what’s stated in the lease itself,” she explained. “What happens after that will depend on what the King and the Crown Estate’s board agree to, but it mustn’t breach The Crown Estate Act 1961.”

“The Act has a list of restrictions in place, including selling any part of the estate or creating leases that are longer than 150 years,” Mitchell revealed.