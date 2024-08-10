Ben Affleck faces new challenge as Jennifer Lopez marriage in 'shambles'

Ben Affleck has started upsetting people around him with his bad attitude amid the growing tension with Jennifer Lopez.

As per In Touch Weekly, the Air director's "staff and colleagues" have been complaining about his "nasty attitude this year."

The source shared, "With his latest marriage in shambles and the weight of the world on his shoulders thanks to his responsibilities at his new studio, Artists Equity, Ben has a lot on his plate and clearly doesn’t have the time and energy he needs to devote to his closest and longest held friendships."

An insider claimed that Affleck's close pal Matt Damon and brother Casey Affleck have been pushing him to do better in life however, the impact of his marital woes hurt him.

"I don’t think Matt and Casey’s prodding is enough to push Ben back into a happier place. The missing link here is a happy home life, and if Ben can put that into place, things should get a lot smoother for him," added the source.

The report shared, "He was such a happy guy for all of 2023 but this year has been a completely different animal!"

It is pertinent to mention that in May, In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of split as their marital woes ignited.

The source claimed, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"

However, as of now, the couple has not addressed the growing speculations about their marital troubles.