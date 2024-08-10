Pixar's superhero family to return with 'Incredibles 3' officially in works

The original 'The Incredibles' was released in 2004

The third instalment in Pixar’s Incredibles franchise is officially in the works.



According to Variety, Incredibles 3 is currently under development at Pixar Animation Studios, with Brad Bird set to return as director.

Bird previously helmed The Incredibles in 2004 and its sequel, Incredibles 2, in 2018.

Pixar chief Pete Docter revealed the exciting news during Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, August 9, where Disney showcased its upcoming projects.

However, Docter remained tight-lipped about further details on the project, not even hinting at a release date for the highly anticipated threequel.

The original The Incredibles follows the story of Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, who struggle to live normal lives after the government banned superheroes.

Despite the release of Incredibles two 14 years later, the sequel picked up immediately after the first film had left off.

So far, none of the voice cast members who reprised their roles in Incredibles two have teased their return for the third instalment.

Additionally, the announcement of Incredibles 3 comes on the heels of the massive success of Inside Out 2, which recently dethroned Incredibles 2 as Pixar’s highest-grossing film and overtook Disney Animation’s Frozen II as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.