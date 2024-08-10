Meghan Markle’s project hangs in balance as bosses set new condition

Meghan Markle appears to be facing some difficulties behind the scenes as her new venture hits a roadblock.

The Duchess of Sussex, who teased her select products from her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has seen no launch date fours months after many big names in the industry got to try samples of her jam and dog biscuits.

While Meghan may have already launched the entire line by now, sources in Hollywood told The Daily Beast that the launch date of the brand, with the products being sold online and shipped to stores, is depends on when Netflix screens her new cooking and homemaking show.

“Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days, a senior entertainment executive told the outlet. “They are by far the biggest player in town.”

The insider suggested that Meghan was too quick to act to show off her products when there was “literally no point in Meghan doing anything” until Netflix bosses were ready to act.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s show is not unexpected to stream before May 2025 since she has been ordered to correct “irregularities” in her applications made to the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office.

Moreover, Netflix has taken over “all executive roles” at the brand and are “delivering deals with wholesalers, designers, growers and retailers.”

Hence, Meghan’s promotion of her products is not an official directive serving her brand.