Camilla fills King Charles' ears with 'whispers' about William, Harry

Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort, never lost an opportunity to keep Prince William and Prince Harry in line, albeit subtly.

King Charles’ ‘darling wife’ holds an influence over the monarch and was never afraid pull the strings to indirectly school Diana’s two sons, per royal author Christopher Andersen.

“Camilla is certainly no disciplinarian,” he told Fox News Digital. “That said, she is also (known) to whisper in the king’s ear about what she sees as William’s and Harry’s shortcomings.”

The claims were supported by royal author Robert Jobson’s new book, Catherine, Princess of Wales, in which he recalled an incident where she taught William and Kate Middleton a lesson.

“When Charles was kept waiting several minutes for the couple, Camilla insisted they go without them," Jobson wrote in his book. “As William and Catherine emerged, all they could see were the blue flashing lights of the motorbikes disappearing in the distance.”

Jobson also noted in his book that Camilla would often give William "subtle" reminders of the hierarchy.

However, Anderson further explained that Camilla and William remained “very cordial” and “civil” because she had adopted a smart way to avoid direct conflict.

“William was very cordial to Camilla, and their relationship has always been civil, that is in part because Camilla has been shrewd enough not to ever try to instruct William in any way,” Andersen told the outlet.

“The fact is, despite her earthly reputation, Camilla is not a mom type. She was never a hands-on mother with her own children and certainly would not have interfered in Charles’ relationship with his children.”