James Cameron reveals official title for 'Avatar 3': 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

James Cameron says the upcoming Avatar instalment is 'definitely what you want' at D23

The official title for Avatar 3 has been revealed as Avatar: Fire and Ash.



According to Deadline, James Cameron, accompanied by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, made the much-anticipated announcement on Friday, August 9, during Disney's D23 Expo at the Honda Center.

"I came 7,000 miles from New Zealand for this," Cameron teased the packed crowd before unveiling the title in a brief snippet of footage.

While he kept the details of the upcoming film under wraps and refrained from sharing any clips, his enthusiasm was palpable.

"Holy crap, that’s a lot of people. Is this epic, or what? Most epic event for most epic fans," the filmmaker exclaimed to the crowd.

Describing the third instalment, Cameron highlighted the "high emotional stakes" and promised that the film would explore "new cultures and settings," offering audiences more of Pandora than they’ve ever seen.

"The new film isn’t what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want," he teased, fueling the excitement.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters in 3D on December 19, 2025.

Additionally, one of Cameron's grandest public appearances was his announcement at CinemaCon 2016, where he surprised fans by confirming four Avatar sequels instead of the previously planned three.