King Charles finally breaks silence on UK riots

King Charles has released a new statement amid the growing tensions in the UK, urging people to unite for peace and harmony.

On August 9, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared that the Monarch has been keeping updated about the UK riots and he personally contacted the officials about the "concerning recent events" and its "impact on affected communities."

The statement said, "...This evening the King held a phone audience with the Prime Minister, and additionally had a joint call with the Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex."

"In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder," the statement continued."

Moreover, the King of England shared "how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many."

Charles urges the citizens to unite for goodwill gestures and he believes that "shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen" the communities across the country.



It is pertinent to mention that King Charles' comments came after he was criticised by the anti-monarchists for maintaining silence over the unrest situation in the UK.