Kate Middleton, Prince William make life-changing decision after cancer shock

Kate Middleton, Prince William make big decision after cancer shock

Kate Middleton and Prince William have finally decided to move on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drama.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have no time to waste on the Sussex's stunts as they have 'fresh priorities' after cancer shock.

Princess Kate took a "look at her life" following her cancer diagnosis and no longer has room "to worry about the dramas of the past", according to a royal expert.



Jennie Bond claimed that the diagnosis will have made the Princess of Wales think about what the priorities in her life are.



The royal commentator, speaking to OK!, claimed that Catherine's prime concerns are now Prince William as well as their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six year old Prince Louis.

Bond went on to say: "I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities. And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children."

The royal expert continued: "I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future."

"As far as William and Catherine are concerned, Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to them, their family and to the future of their lives. But there hasn’t really been any renewed drama coming from California since her cancer diagnosis, so I don’t think there’s been anything in particular for William to feel he has to shield Catherine from," she explained.



"William and Catherine are a tight and strong unit. I don’t think they have anything more to fear from Harry and Meghan."