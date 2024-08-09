Kate Middleton went viral for all the wrong reasons

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who make headlines with their stunning gestures and people-friendly activities, were caught on camera for all the wrong reasons during a royal event.



Kate Middleton's facial expressions, in particular from way back in 2017, have grabbed the attention of a body language expert.



The moment occurred when Kate attended a garden party in honor of the Queen at the Orangery in Łazienki Park, Warsaw. The event was hosted by Jonathan Knott, the British Ambassador to Poland.

Although the Princess of Wales did indeed look like a princess in her white cocktail dress, she was betrayed by her facial expressions, Kate was "furious," according to James, most likely with her husband Prince William.

"When we see a photo of a royal looking angry or stressed it can often be a body language 'flash'. A very fleeting facial expression that has been taken out of context."

"When we see the whole footage the message can be completely different, especially if it’s a royal like Kate, who is normally known for her pitch-perfect social smiles that she can keep in place without looking strained or inauthentic for long periods of time," James told The Express.



"There are several photos of the occasion that show her looking unhappy or even throwing William some pointed looks while he tried to remain neutral, with a faint, polite, closed lip smile of what looked like regret or awkwardness," James said.

She continued: "Kate’s eyes looked tired, with dark smudges underneath them and at one point she appeared to be looking down while biting the inside of her mouth as though holding back her emotions." James also noticed, "As she looked out towards the waiting guests her arms looked rigid and her eye expression wary."