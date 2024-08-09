Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tensions' escalate amid royal health crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tensions' escalate

Prince Harry, who's said to be considering royal return and making contacts with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles, is reportedly fed up of his new life as he has lost several old friends since he moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke's battle with boredom is creating "huge tensions" with Harry and Meghan struggling to fill their days, a royal author has claimed.



Since the Sussexes began a new life in the US after stepping down as senior royals, there are many things Harry dearly misses.

Now, one leading commentator believes King Charles III's younger son is already "bored" of his new life without his nearest and dearest to help expand his social circle.

"Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult, according to author and royal expert Tom Quinn.

"They are finding it difficult to get through the days and weeks of not having much to do. Meghan is hugely driven. But she can hardly blame him for not being a commercial whiz-kid as he has only ever been trained to be a royal. Harry doesn’t really have very much to do on a day-to-day basis," Quinn told the Mirror.



The expert went on explaining the difficult situation between the couple in his own, saying: "After he’s taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan. Meghan on the other hand needs someone who has serious determination to succeed in the world. This has led to huge tensions."

Harry, who's having no friends in the US, is sick of his new life. It's seemingly fanning flames amid already tense situation between the California-based couple.

There are speculations that the Duke of Sussex, 39, could attend the memorial service for his uncle (Princess Diana's sister's husband) Robert Fellows, who passed away at the age of 82 on 29 July.



However, because of the controversy surrounding the Duke, who recently claimed that the UK is not safe enough for Meghan Markle, he will only attend if there is not too much drama.