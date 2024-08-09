Taylor Swift fans receive exciting news after Vienna setback

Taylor Swift is all set to perform at her upcoming Eras Tour shows after her concerts in Vienna got cancelled due to security threats.

For the unversed, the globally known musician's three shows in Austria were called off after a scary plot foiled by the Police, leaving her fans devastated as they spent thousands to attend her shows in Ernst Happel Stadium.

However, the Lover singer is reportedly determined to continue her tour and perform five shows in England's capital after the major setback.

Now, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, the upcoming concerts will take place in London according to the planned schedule.

In conversation with Sky News, he said, "We have a huge amount of experience in policing these events, we're never complacent, many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack."

He added, "The police work closely, not just with City Hall, but with councils, but also with those who host concerts, like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks.

"I'm sure Vienna has got its own reasons to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts, we're going to carry on, working closely with police [and] ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely," Sadiq claimed.

Notably, this surprising news left Swifities happy and they are excited to attend the pop star's shows in the coming days.