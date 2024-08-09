Ryan Reynolds bags new title after growing influence in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds' growing influence in Hollywood has led to comparisons with Tom Cruise's controlling nature, particularly in his marketing approach for the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

An insider revealed, "Now that Ryan owns a full-fledged multi-media marketing company... he can ask for a ton of power on his movie campaigns and can bring his own company's full strength to the table when it comes to actually getting the word out about a movie".

Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort Productions, has been instrumental in promoting the Deadpool franchise with innovative, low-budget marketing strategies.

With the latest Marvel instalment, Reynolds is intensifying his efforts, showcasing his increasing control over the film's promotion.

“That’s a double-edged sword,” the source continued, “because he’s often sidelining studio marketing executives who do this for a living and studio publicists with decades of experience.”

“Ryan doesn’t care and once he secures control over a campaign, as he has with Deadpool & Wolverine, this summer, it’s Ryan’s way or the highway.”

Following a string of accomplishments with his company, Reynolds is riding high on confidence and eager to assert his status as a Hollywood power player.

He's determined to prove that he's more than just a charming leading man, but a formidable force behind the camera, calling the shots and making key decisions.

“What’s interesting is that in his other summer release this year, John Krasinski’s movie, IF, that came out in May, Ryan didn’t ask for these controls and let John and Paramount’s marketing department run the campaign,” the source said.

“The movie did fine, but nowhere near on the order of Deadpool & Wolverine, where Ryan has wielded almost total control from day one.”

“I believe he did it that way to prove a point to all of Hollywood, and that point is that a movie is much better off under Ryan’s total marketing control than not,” the tipster added.