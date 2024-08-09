Katy Perry confesses to stealing this one thing from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gives fans a glimpse into her daily essentials in British Vogue's In the Bag series, showcasing the must-have items she keeps in her handbag.



The 39-year-old singer shares her favourite beauty and health products, including a lip gloss, moisturizer, vitamins, and a lint roller.

In a playful revelation, she also confesses to swiping a coveted tool from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"I swear by my lint roller," she explained as she removed dust from her dress. "I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

The former American Idol judge didn't disclose when she started using her unconventional beauty hack, but she did reveal that becoming a mother has led to changes in her handbag essentials.

Since welcoming her daughter Daisy with her fiancé in August 2020, Perry's purse contents have transformed, reflecting her new priorities as a mom.

"[I] always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with," she said.

Perry claims to need the Solawave red light therapy wand, which she took from 47-year-old Bloom.

"When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave. I stole this from Orlando's [Golden] Globes gift basket," she explained as she took it out of her purse.

"It's just this little pen, and it's so handy, dandy," continued Perry. "Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth."