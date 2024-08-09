How Travis Kelce 'comforted' Taylor Swift during Eras Tour bomb threat

Travis Kelce stayed on the phone with Taylor Swift for hours and even offered to fly to her in Austria

Travis Kelce was Taylor Swift’s pillar of support as the terrorist threat at her now-canceled Eras Tour concerts in Vienna unfolded.

On Wednesday, the pop sensation’s shows were called off after Austrian police foiled a suicide bombing plot involving a 19-year-old man and two younger teenagers who planned to carry out the deadly attack at one of her three scheduled concerts.

In the midst of the chaos, the NFL star, 34, immediately reached out to Swift, also 34, spending hours to comfort her during the tense situation.

A source told The Sun, “Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.”

“You can tell he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note,” the insider added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who always keeps his phone close at night in case Swift needs him, even offered to fly to Austria to be by her side.

However, the multi-Grammy winner decided that the show must go on, as she chose to “keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro [leg of the tour] in the best way.”

Meanwhile, Swift’s team acted swiftly, canceling all three Vienna shows to ensure everyone’s safety.