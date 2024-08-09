PML-N's Irfan Siddiqui quits Senate committee over fellow lawmaker's 'inappropriate behaviour'

PML-N's Parliamentary Leader in Senate Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui (right) and PML-N Senator Bushra Anjum Butt. — Senate of Pakistan website

ISLAMABAD: After facing inappropriate behaviour from Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, senior politician and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui resigned from the Senate's Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training and swapped his membership with Senator Rahat Jamali.



Senator Siddiqui — who is PML-N's parliamentary leader in the Upper House of the parliament — tendered his resignation from the Senate body's membership after he was stopped from expressing his opinions during yesterday's session by Senator Butt — who also belongs to the ruling party.

Following the incident which tensed the session's environment, Senators Fawzia Arshad and Khalida Ateeb asked Butt to apologise to Siddiqui which she did immediately.

The dispute was resolved after the senior journalist-cum-politician accepted her apology.

However, the circular issued by the Senate Secretariat stated on Thursday that Siddiqui and another PML-N Senator Jamali have swapped their membership of different standing committees.

Jamali was earlier performing responsibilities as a member of the Senate's Standing Committee on National Health Services and Coordination which will be succeeded by Siddiqui.