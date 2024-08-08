Harry, Meghan given security warning amid Charles, William 'feared' stance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to South America later this summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "weighed up the risks" of their upcoming Colombia tour due to the Duke of Sussex's security concerns in the UK, according to GB News's Royal Correspondent.

On this week's episode of The Royal Record podcast, Cameron Walker and Svar Nanan-Sen, GB News's Digital Royal Editor, discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming trip to Colombia.

Last week, Vice President Francia Marquez extended a personal invitation for Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, to visit the country.

She said in a statement: "During their trip, The Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali."

This comes as Prince Harry was interviewed on ITV about his security fears with bringing Meghan back to the UK, which she has not visited since 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The duke said: "All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read...

"Whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. These are things that are a genuine concern for me. "It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

During the podcast, Cameron said: "When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan, Harry said in the ITV documentary he is worried about somebody reading something negative about him and Meghan in the UK press, which then sparks a so-called kind of lone wolf attack on them.

"That's what Prince Harry is worried about here."

The Sussexes' upcoming trip to Colombia follows Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who travelled to the South American country as recently as November 2023, where she even posed with Vice President Marquez.

Svar added: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has only just really travelled to Colombia, she went in November 2023, less than a year ago.

"So there is an aspect to this where, does Prince Harry actually feel Colombia for him and Meghan is safer than going to the UK now?"

Cameron responded: "Well, Harry and Meghan obviously had to weigh up the risks here and they have decided that they are going to accept the invitation from the Colombian Government.

"I'm sure they will very much be focused on highlighting online safety as well as Meghan with women in leadership and of course, the Conference of Ending Violence Against Children, which we don't expect them to go to, but clearly the visit is happening the same year that the conference is going on."

It comes after Charles, 75, and William, 42, had been reported concerned over a more high-profile destination chosen by Harry and Meghan could overshadow the working members of the Royal Family.

Sources have told The Mail that Charles and William "feared" that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, would appear at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.