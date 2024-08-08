Kate Middleton moves to tears as she misses holiday with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton set to miss holiday with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly miss fun-filled moments with their children this summer over Kate's health woes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be heartbroken as they are not expected to take their three young children on holiday to a small island off the coast of Cornwall this summer.

Kate, William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have spent time on the island of Tresco over the last few summers.



The royal is suffering in silence to keep her kids' smile alive while battling cancer.

However, the family is not expected to make the trip this year due to Kate's health as she continues to recovery from cancer, according to The Daily Beast.



Catherine is also looks set to miss the Olympics as the sporting competition draws to a close. She's unlikely to make the trip to Paris to support Team GB in person during the final days of the competition.

Princess Kate is awaiting medical advice from her doctors ahead of making her next major public appearance. It is unlikely she will undertake an international engagement outside the UK at this point in her recovery.

Future Queen Kate is reportedly all excited to travel to Scotland this summer to join members of the royal family at Balmoral. The trip to the royal residence will be the longest she has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer.

Mother-of-three Princess Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well.