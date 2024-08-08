Cooperation between govt, institutions at unprecedented levels: PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks during an event in Islamabad on August 8, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that the cooperation between the constitutional institutions and the federal government was at an all-time high.



"I want to say this without hesitation that in my 40-year-long political career, I have never seen the level of cooperation between the government and the constitutional institutions that exist today," PM Shehbaz said while speaking at an event in Islamabad.



