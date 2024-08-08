Woody Harrelson, Flea recall wild 'twisted' adventure

In a recent episode of the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, co-hosted by Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson, Flea, the 61-year-old bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, shared a hilarious and memorable experience with Harrelson.



Flea jokingly recalled a time when he and Harrelson went snowboarding together, but with a twist - they did it naked. The two friends fondly looked back on their wild adventures together.

“I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain,” Flea laughed.

“It's actually great footage,” the Cheers actor, 63, added.

Even Flea added that Laura, the wife of actor Harrelson, "cautioned me against it" when he wanted to post the footage on Instagram.

“I just gotta say the greatest times I've had with you,” Harrelson told his longtime friend before explaining to Danson that Flea is “very zen, but he also is competitive.”

While acknowledging that he was "unlike" Harrelson, the musician asserted that "I don't really mind if I win or lose."

The two then remembered another incident from their time on the slopes, where a race resulted in a skier-on-skier altercation.

“I remember one of the last times we went, we were racing, and we were both reckless because, let's face it, we go very fast, but we're very average snowboarders,” Flea said. “We have to admit that we're average.”

“Slightly above average,” Harrelson replied jokingly.

He went on to say that he was "out of control rocketing down this mountain" and that he nearly struck a woman without realising it.

“She swerved out of her way, and I miss her — all's good,” Flea said.

“We're racing. I can't remember who won, probably me. And we get down there, and we’re getting ready to get on the lift and we're laughing and yelling at each other, and this lady comes up, and she's infuriated.”

Flea insisted that he apologised a lot and that he meant it, but the woman kept yelling at him.

“Then she takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face,” he revealed. “And then at this point, I'm like, ‘Look, I'm f---ing sorry, but get your f---ing pole out of my face.’ And then Woody comes up and he just sees her pole in my face and he comes to my defense like a good friend.”

“And then she goes, ‘Well, my husband's gonna come down here and he's gonna show you what for,’” he continued.