Drake confesses about past-romance with Serena Williams in newly released footage

Drake recalls romance with Serena Williams

Drake backed up his past romance with sports superstar Serena Williams by sharing a new video clip on social media from inside a studio.



The 37-year-old Canadian rapper suggested that he penned his 2016 single Too Good for the popular tennis star, when he posted an ever-unseen video of himself talking about the song’s central idea, with his mother, Sandi Graham.

“I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena,” Drake said about the track, which featured Rihanna and was from his fourth studio album, Views.

“It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make,” he continued.

“If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like. So, I know Serena very well and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

When asked by Graham that if “Serena” was going out with “someone else,” the five-time Grammy winner took only a second to answer, “I don’t know, mom.”

The 42-year-old tennis champion started dating Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, her husband, not long after she was seen getting intimate with Drake in August 2015.

At the time, there were different rumours if the pair was an item or not.