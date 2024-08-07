Kim Kardashian empathises with Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian 'genuninely pities' Bianca Censori: Source

Kim Kardashian empathises with Bianca Censori as she knows “first-hand” how controlling Kanye West can be as a husband.



A source spilled to the Closer magazine, “She knows first-hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked.”

Kim “genuinely pities” Bianca as Kanye “continues acting like a puppeteer by forcing his wife to wear extremely revealing outfits in public”.

The source mentioned Kim “can only imagine how the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle West can offer.”

Another insider revealed that the SKIMS founder “has compassion” for Bianca, who became the step-mother of Kim and Kanye’s four children.

The source disclosed Bianca “is now trapped in a toxic marriage with Kanye”.

Earlier in September 2023, a source told OK! magazine, “Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her.”

“She says she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “Kim finds it worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s OK to treat people like this.”