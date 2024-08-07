Prince Harry still feels sorry for irreparable 'mistake'

Prince Harry has opened up about the one thing that he considered to be 'one of the biggest mistakes of his life' in his and Meghan Markle's show.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their Netflix series, provided an inside look at their love story from its very earliest days, and how they negotiated the pressures of life in the public eye together, eventually deciding to build a new home for their family in California.



King Charles III's younger son also touched on a topic that was pretty controversial: the now-infamous Nazi costume he once wore to a fancy dress party back in 2005.



Meghan's hubby called the decision to wear the outfit "one of the biggest mistakes in my life" adding that he "felt so ashamed afterwards."



He also explained that in the aftermath he travelled to Berlin to meet with a Holocaust survivor and learn from their experiences, as well as being lucky enough to have a sit down with the Chief Rabbi of Britain - to learn more about the consequences of his choice of costume.

Harry detailed in his memoir Spare their meeting, and explained that despite feeling "bottomless self-loathing" at his actions, the Chief Rabbi "urged me not to be devasted by my mistake, but instead to be motivated" and added that "he told me to lift my head, go forth, use this experience to make the world better".