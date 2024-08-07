'Queen Charlotte' Star sets sights on coming-of-age romance

India Amarteifio, known for her role in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is set to star in a new coming-of-age romance, Into The Deep Blue, alongside Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung.

The story follows Nick (Hardung) and Fiona (Amarteifio), best friends who meet in group therapy and are trying to rebuild their lives after experiencing loss.

"When a weekend trip brings their deepening feelings to the surface, they might sooner cut each other off than face them," according to the plot synopsis.

The screenplay for Into The Deep Blue, written by novelist and screenwriter Jennifer Archer, was awarded the prestigious 2022 Nicholl Fellowship.

A novel adaptation of the film is also in the works. Meanwhile, Damian Hardung, who will star in the film, is currently leading Amazon's record-breaking series Maxton Hall – The World Between Us.

Amarteifio, known for her starring role in Netflix's Queen Charlotte, which has garnered over 307 million viewing hours, will co-star alongside Hardung.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Wright, known for his work on Awakening The Zodiac, and produced by Aletha Shepherd and Jennifer Presser of Shot of Tea.

Filming is set to take place in the U.K. More details are yet to be unveiled.