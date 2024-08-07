Selena Gomez declares this her best year yet

Selena Gomez reflects on her exceptional year, declaring it the best one yet.

She shares her enthusiasm for the upcoming Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, calling it her favourite.

This comes after a remarkable year of achievements, including winning the Best Actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her role in Emilia Perez and receiving her first Emmy acting nomination for her performance in Only Murders in the Building.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez opened up about her character Mabel's growth throughout the three seasons of Only Murders in the Building.

“Acting has, and will always be, my heart. There’s so much that I want to do and that I haven’t even scratched the surface of, and it’s exciting to me.”

She also shared her experiences working alongside the legendary Meryl Streep and hinted at what's in store for the upcoming season four.



The Single Soon singer expressed her enthusiasm for the new season, calling it the "most exciting season so far" and describing her time on set as "magical and fun".

“Everyone had a blast. And people are in for a ride, you know. Taking us to L.A. and then doing all the other stuff is exciting. It’s going to be, to date, probably my favourite season.”

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy drama television series that airs on Hulu.

The fourth season has been renewed and will premiere on August 27, 2024.