Ryan Reynolds makes 'It Ends with Us' premiere 'the best' for Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at 'It Ends With Us' New York City premiere

Ryan Reynolds once again proved to be a doting husband to wife Blake Lively, making her It Ends with Us premiere night unforgettable.



On Tuesday, August 6, the power couple, who recently shared the screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, graced the pink carpet at AMC Lincoln Square to celebrate the New York City premiere of the upcoming romantic drama.

"It’s the best" to have Reynolds, 47, by her side, Lively told People. "I mean, this movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of the human emotion, and the people who love her and support her along the way. So I feel that here tonight. I'm so grateful."

For the event, the 36-year-old actress stunned in a vintage Versace gown originally worn by the pop icon Britney Spears in 2002.

Lively confirmed to the publication that this was the "actual" dress the Gimme More hitmaker sported two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked dashing in an olive-green suit adorned with a white floral boutonniere, a nod to his wife’s character in the movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name.



Lively plays a florist, Lily Bloom, in It Ends with Us, which is slated to release on August 9.

In addition to her co-stars, including Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, and Justin Baldoni, Lively was also supported by her Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman.