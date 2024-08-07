Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman crash Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' premiere

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman steal Blake Lively's spotlight

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined forces together to support Blake Lively’s new film, It Ends with Us at the New York City premiere.

Although the Green Lantern star was there for his sweetheart on her big day, fans couldn’t get enough of the Deadpool & Wolverine duo as they posed together.

Reynolds was spotted poking fun at Brandon Sklenar, who plays Lively’s love interest in the upcoming film, which is an adaptation of the romance novel by Colleen Hoover.

The 47-year-old grilled the Midway actor about his role with his wife as they came face to face.

He said, "It's not every day the husband gets to interview his wife's love interest in a film. It's kind of crazy.”

Meanwhile, Jackman took things to a new level as he referred to Sklenar as "the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate.”

Lively opened up to People Magazine about having Ryan by her side during the premiere.

She enthused, “I mean, this movie is a movie about a woman who experiences every color of the human emotion, and the people who love her and support her along the way. So I feel that here tonight. I'm so grateful.”

It Ends With Us is slated to release on Friday, August 9, 2024.