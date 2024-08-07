Jenna Ortega looks back on 'Wednesday' controversy with regret

Jenna Ortega reflects on her past comments about altering lines for her Wednesday character and scrutinizing the writers' intentions, which sparked controversy.



In conversation with Vanity Fair, Ortega acknowledged, "I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that."

She added, "I think, oftentimes, I'm such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would've been received better."

Earlier, in an interview, the actress claimed on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that she became “unprofessional” to bring Wednesday Addams closer to her feelings.

“There was times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines,” she said in part.

“The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things. I grew very, very protective of [Wednesday], but you can’t lead a story and have no emotional arc because then it’s boring and nobody likes you.”

In retrospect, she told Vanity Fair, she realised that her feeling of independence on set was reflected in the protection she felt for her role.

“Women have to be princesses,” she said. “They have to be elegant and classy and so kind and…then when they’re outspoken, they can’t be tamed and they’re a mess.”

Previously, Ortega also revealed in an interview with Glamour magazine that preparations for season 2 began in early 2023, but the Hollywood strikes have since hindered progress.

“We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool.”