Lionel Richie reacts to Carrie Underwood joining American Idol as judge

Lionel Richie gushes about Carrie Underwood

Lionel Richie thinks Carrie Underwood is going to be a “great judge” joining the reality singing competition, American Idol.



The 41-year-old songstress was announced to be joining the show as the newest judge of the show, joining season 23, after Katy Perry announced her exit earlier this year.

Lionel, 75, called Carrie’s joining a logical decision in a discussion with E! News at a screening of The Greatest Night in Pop on Monday.

“It makes a lot of sense. It's not someone we have to get used to. And the fact that she has a great story, she came from American Idol,” he added.

“What a great judge,” he added. “Now we don't have to explain anymore, ‘We know how you feel.’ As artists, we know how you feel, but we've never been in that oval that says, American Idol. She's been there, done that.”

“Just be a ham sandwich like the two of us,” he said. “Welcome to the ham sandwich squad.”

Revealing that although the two have not spoken to each other, Lionel hopes she had a “great sense of humour” because of fellow judge Luke Bryan.

“She's gotta sit next to Luke, all I can say to you is ‘Hang on,’” he said playfully.

“It's gonna be an amazing show,” he added.

“Probably for the first five or six shows, to see her face and see how she deals with uncle Luke sitting next to her, saying anything on his mind. I'm gonna love it, I'm loving it.”