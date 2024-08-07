Kim Kardashian files restraining order against Emma Roberts stalker

Kim Kardashian files restraining order against

Kim Kardashian won’t have a stalker tracing her steps.



Kardashian filed a request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker, whose name is also involved in stalking another celebrity she has a link to.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old reality star, who has faced much trouble with stalkers in the past, is seeking a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley.

The filing came after Conley was reportedly in a conversation with Kardashian’s American Horror Story: Delicate co-star Emma Roberts.

The 33-year-old actress previously faced a scary long-distance run-in with the alleged stalker after he broke into the premises of her residence and also called her from her own landline afterwards.

Kardashian's filing mentions Roberts calling her up to warn her about what Conley told her. The stalker told the star he wanted to connect with Kardashian, more scarily, her children.

When Conley broke into Roberts’ home, she was luckily away, but she did have a conversation with him over the phone, from her own landline, that left her disturbed.

The actress answered a call coming from her home, thinking it was a family member, only to find out a total stranger on the other side of the phone.