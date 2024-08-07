Sabrina Carpenter offers insight into relationship with boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter reflects on her relationship with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has recently shared insight into her relationship with boyfriend Barry Keoghan.



Speaking to Variety, the singer praised Barry for the music video for her song, Please Please Please.

“I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” she continued.

Sabrina told the outlet, “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

She revealed that Barry “loved the song,” which contains cheeky references to his profession as an actor.

Sabrina mentioned, “He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that.”

“Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister,” she stated.

Sabrina further said, “They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”

Earlier in a June interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina told the magazine, “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.”

“Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about,” she stated at the time.

Sabrina added, “That’s something that comes with the territory.”