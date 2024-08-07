Brad Pitt struggles as son Pax rejects contact post e-bike crash

Brad Pitt's son avoids communication after accident.

Brad Pitt is grappling with deep emotional pain as his son Pax continues to refuse contact following a severe e-bike accident.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, who was released from the ICU over the weekend, suffered a harrowing crash on July 29 when his electric bike collided with a car stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Newly revealed details about the crash have been alarming. Lola Cavalli, a witness who provided first aid at the scene, shared with Entertainment Tonight that Pax was bleeding from his head and mouth.

Although the bleeding was not profuse, she described a disturbing scene where his mouth was filled with blood, and a small stream was visible when he attempted to speak.

Sources reveal that he is choosing to avoid any communication with his father, Brad Pitt, despite the actor's deep concern and desire to offer support.

At 60, Brad is reportedly heartbroken over the situation, feeling helpless and frustrated by the lack of updates and the emotional distance from his son.