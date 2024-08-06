Blake Lively’s honest confession about work-life balance

Blake Lively opens up about balancing work and home life at the same time

Blake Lively has recently confessed she finds it difficult to balance her work and home life.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, The Shallows star said, “We love our work and we take it very, very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work.”

“But who we are is defined by our personal lives so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once,” remarked the 36-year-old.

Blake told the outlet, “When you’re working, sometimes you feel guilty for, you know, not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work.”

The Gossip Girl alum, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, continued, “And then when you’re at work, you feel guilty by being distracted by wishing that you were at your personal life.”

Blake also explained how she and Ryan put their family first.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” she told ET.

Blake mentioned, “So that we could always prioritise our personal life.”

“That takes working really hard when we’re not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance,” pointed out the IF actress.

Blake added, “I’m used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping. Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."