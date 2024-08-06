Meghan Markle receives warning after she aims to make big career move

Meghan Markle warned of shocking result as business venture crumbles

Meghan Markle, who is in the headlines for introducing her own wine line, has been warned of negative outcomes due to the growing competition in the market.



As reported by In Touch Weekly, an insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's close pals worry that she is "setting herself up for another embarrassing failure" after her jams, the first introduced product from American Riviera Orchard slammed for average quality.

The source added, "She really needs to hit the ground running with whatever she launches next. Right now, the word is it’ll be a signature rosé wine, which has a lot of people shaking their heads and warning her against it."



The report stated that Meghan should think about the "level of competition and pressure in the wine game" is always "ferocious."

"She’s going to be stepping on quite a lot of toes. It also takes huge dedication and capital to make a successful go in the wine business, as well as a lot of time and patience — which is not really something she has the luxury of right now," the source said.



Speaking of Meghan's rivals, the source stated that the "successful vintners" spend years to introduce a "reputable brand." An insider added, "Even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to take their time — and they bought a working winery!"

