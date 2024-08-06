Jennifer Garner vows to protect Ryan Reynolds from ‘bad guys any day’

Ryan Reynolds thanked Jennifer Garner for her cameo in the new Deadpool film.



He shared photos on Instagram, including one with Garner, Wesley Snipes (who reprised his role as Blade), and himself.

Garner reprised her role as Elektra, a character she previously played.

The Ghosted star also shared additional photos, including one of him and Jennifer Garner laughing with director Shawn Levy, and a black and white shot of Garner smiling.

"This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️," the If star began captioning the post.

"I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity," he added.

"She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever," the actor concluded.

As a goodwill gesture, Garner reposted the Reynolds praise on her Instagram stories alongside the message, "I'll fight bad guys for you any day, @vancityreynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity"

Earlier, the Yes Day star also thanked Channing Tatum for his cameo in the Deadpool film, where Tatum finally played the role of Gambit/Remy LeBeau, an X-Men character he'd been wanting to portray for over a decade.

“Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play,” Reynolds' Instagram caption on Monday included.