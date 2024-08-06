Royal family reacts to Prince Harry's 'inappropriate' demand amid legal row

Royal family has reportedly broken silence after Prince Harry allegedly expected King Charles' intervention in his ongoing security row against the British home secretary.

As per The Daily Beast, a royal insider claimed that "security provision is not decided on by the King" but by the UK Government.



The source added, "For the King himself to attempt to intervene directly in this process in any way would be wholly inappropriate."



For the unversed, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who left the royal family in 2020, were stripped of their Metropolitan Police bodyguards because they are no longer serving as working royals.



Prince William's estranged brother now has been fighting a legal battle to re-secure his security, which is given to UK's politicians, working key royal members and renowned public figures.

During his latest appearance on the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, Harry publicly expressed serious concerns about threats upon arrival to the UK.

Notably, Harry believes it is still 'dangerous' to bring his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his homeland for many alarming reasons.

He said, "It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

In the end, Harry said he "won't bring" his wife back to the UK till amid his legal row.