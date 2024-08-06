Ryan Reynolds dubs Jennifer Garner his ‘favourite people’ in heartfelt note

Ryan Reynolds heaped on praises for his co-star and friend, Jennifer Garner, following her special role in Deadpool & Wolverine.



The Deadpool actor, 47, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet shoutout for Garner, 52, who first played the role of Elektra in 2005.

“This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️,” began Reynold in the caption.

“I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity,” he continued.

“She’s not only one of my favourite performers, she’s one of my favourite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller. #ElektraForever.”

The caption was accompanied by a carousel of photos from the set, where Reynolds and Garner were in full costume.

Soon after, Garner, who previously co-starred with Reynolds in 2002’s The Adam Project, expressed her gratitude to him for his kind words.

“I’ll fight bad guys for you any day, @vancityreynolds, thank you so much for having me and for your years of kindness and generosity,” the Yes Day actress wrote in the comments.

Garner reprised her role as Elektra Natchios in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine, which is currently playing in cinemas.