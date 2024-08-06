Deadline for bill payment extended by 10 days for July, August: KE

A representational photo of an electricity bill in a smartphone. — KE/File

K-Electric (KE), the sole power supplying company providing electricity to the metropolis, has extended its date of bill payment by 10 days for the months of July and August.

The decision comes in line with the directives issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending the deadline for payment of electricity bills by 10 days to offer relief to the stressed public.

"Due date for KE bills due in July and August have been extended by 10 days as applied in other distribution companies across Pakistan," the power utility announced in a statement.

"Eligible customers who have paid their bills with late payment surcharge (LPS) will be provided an adjustment in their next bill," the statement added.

This change in deadline will also reflect next month, as KE consumers would be able to pay their bill until September 10.

The prime minister, last week, directed the Ministry of Energy to issue an extension after which the Power Division ordered all power distribution companies, including KE, to implement the extension for the July and August 2024 bills.

The premier's directives were issued in light of the difficulties faced by power consumers who remain under the pressure of paying inflated electricity bills, the Power Division said in a statement.