Katie Price to marry boyfriend JJ Slater in prison

Katie Price going to marry JJ Slater in jail

Katie Price can’t seem to be stopped from marrying her boyfriend JJ Slater.



Price “would marry her boyfriend JJ Slater from behind bars in a prison wedding” so that she doesn’t lose him, according to The Sun.

The 46-year-old ex model and 33-year-old MAFS are in Turkey at the moment while the former faces an arrest warrant out for herself, as per the outlet.

Katie, who got bankrupt twice, is wanted for not being able to turn up to court last week over a £760,000 unpaid tax bill, as the mother-of-five seems to have been busy abroad and having another face lift.

The beauty icon is thinking about the effects of her going to jail on the future of her relationship with JJ, as per OK! Magazine.

“She's happier than ever with JJ, she wouldn't want to lose him if she went to prison so she'd very willingly seal the deal from there, even if it wasn't the wedding she might have hoped for,” an insider told the outlet.

“She's said she's found her soulmate so she wouldn't want to lose that, so she’d absolutely marry JJ behind bars.”

Continuing, they said, “She’d love to marry him wherever she was and whatever was happening”

“She loves being married so she’d happily say 'I Do' from prison,” the source added.

“Everything that's been going on has made her really realise what's important to her, and JJ is one of those things.

“Of course it would worry her that her being in jail would mean the end of their relationship, so making it official and making this commitment would make sure that didn't happen,” the insider concluded.